PayBX Hits Market Capitalization of $1.34 Million (AXPR)

PayBX (CURRENCY:AXPR) traded 7.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 8th. PayBX has a total market capitalization of $1.34 million and $18,810.00 worth of PayBX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PayBX coin can currently be purchased for $0.0048 or 0.00000042 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, PayBX has traded 22.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get PayBX alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.69 or 0.00056128 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.77 or 0.00021919 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001719 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $368.88 or 0.00633300 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.76 or 0.00081988 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.53 or 0.00030098 BTC.

About PayBX

AXPR is a coin. It launched on January 29th, 2018. PayBX’s total supply is 345,214,001 coins and its circulating supply is 280,214,001 coins. The official website for PayBX is www.paybx.io . PayBX’s official Twitter account is @aXpire_official . The official message board for PayBX is medium.com/@aXpire

According to CryptoCompare, “aXpire is a blockchain-based spend management system. It will initially serve to help asset and fund administrators and managers at banks, hedge funds, private equity firms and others to deal with the resource and time-costly process of allocating and apportioning outside vendor costs to each fund, or split of funds as is appropriate, based on the deal, later expanding to create digital connections across all key functional departments and stakeholders. The AXPR token is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network and it is required for “e-procurement” and/or “e-bidding” for expense contracts. Clients will be able to submit jobs to the aXpire platform, with invoices payable in AXPR. “

PayBX Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PayBX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PayBX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PayBX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PayBX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PayBX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.