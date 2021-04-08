Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Stock Position Decreased by First Financial Bank Trust Division

First Financial Bank Trust Division cut its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,625 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,449 shares during the quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Paychex were worth $8,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Alliance lifted its position in Paychex by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 2,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in Paychex by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 38,704 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,087,000 after buying an additional 7,900 shares in the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its position in Paychex by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 5,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd acquired a new stake in Paychex in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Paychex by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 547,218 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,651,000 after acquiring an additional 52,142 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Paychex stock traded up $0.51 on Thursday, reaching $95.32. 15,474 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,971,451. Paychex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.00 and a fifty-two week high of $101.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $94.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.98.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 5th. The business services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. Paychex had a return on equity of 37.99% and a net margin of 26.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.67%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Argus upped their price target on shares of Paychex from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Paychex in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Paychex from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on Paychex from $93.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.00.

In other Paychex news, CEO Martin Mucci sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.09, for a total transaction of $4,554,500.00. Also, VP John B. Gibson sold 82,488 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.79, for a total value of $7,406,597.52. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

