Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) Stock Price Up 4.4%

Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)’s stock price rose 4.4% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $193.87 and last traded at $192.87. Approximately 764 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 275,582 shares. The stock had previously closed at $184.67.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Paylocity from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Paylocity from $209.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Paylocity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $224.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Paylocity from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on Paylocity from $209.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Paylocity presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.88.

The stock has a market capitalization of $10.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 163.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $184.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $189.37.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.14. Paylocity had a return on equity of 16.89% and a net margin of 11.05%. The firm had revenue of $146.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.47 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 27,813 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,634,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 92,093 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $18,963,000 after buying an additional 12,690 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 91.8% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 2,060 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,760 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,040,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 58.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 51,778 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,346,000 after buying an additional 19,153 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.69% of the company’s stock.

Paylocity Company Profile (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Payroll module that enables clients to automate key payroll processes and manage compliance; Core HR module, which provides a set of HR capabilities enabling clients to manage HR data; and Talent module that enable clients to manage their talent throughout employees' tenures, starting at recruiting and carrying through onboarding, learning, and performance management.

