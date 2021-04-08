Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) Stock Price Up 4.4%

Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)’s stock price rose 4.4% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $193.87 and last traded at $192.87. Approximately 764 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 275,582 shares. The stock had previously closed at $184.67.
Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Paylocity from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Paylocity from $209.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Paylocity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $224.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Paylocity from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on Paylocity from $209.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Paylocity presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.88.
The stock has a market capitalization of $10.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 163.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $184.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $189.37.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 27,813 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,634,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 92,093 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $18,963,000 after buying an additional 12,690 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 91.8% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 2,060 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,760 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,040,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 58.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 51,778 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,346,000 after buying an additional 19,153 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.69% of the company’s stock.
Paylocity Company Profile (NASDAQ:PCTY)
Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Payroll module that enables clients to automate key payroll processes and manage compliance; Core HR module, which provides a set of HR capabilities enabling clients to manage HR data; and Talent module that enable clients to manage their talent throughout employees' tenures, starting at recruiting and carrying through onboarding, learning, and performance management.
