PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) is American Research & Management Co.’s 9th Largest Position

American Research & Management Co. reduced its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,907 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,955 shares during the quarter. PayPal makes up 2.7% of American Research & Management Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. American Research & Management Co.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $11,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 649 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its stake in PayPal by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 532 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in PayPal by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,057 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC raised its stake in PayPal by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 1,602 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Square Asset Management LLC raised its stake in PayPal by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PYPL traded up $5.59 on Thursday, reaching $261.19. 273,678 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,520,450. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $253.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $228.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $305.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.75 and a fifty-two week high of $309.14.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on PYPL. JMP Securities increased their price target on PayPal from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Oddo Bhf began coverage on PayPal in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on PayPal from $216.00 to $241.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Compass Point reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on PayPal from $200.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $274.68.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.76, for a total value of $2,677,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 147,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,468,359.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Britto sold 1,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.11, for a total value of $310,014.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 81,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,056,524.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 243,350 shares of company stock worth $64,563,418. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

