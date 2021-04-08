PaySign, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYS) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

PaySign, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYS) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.08.

Several brokerages recently commented on PAYS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PaySign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. TheStreet lowered shares of PaySign from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of PaySign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd.

NASDAQ:PAYS opened at $4.23 on Thursday. PaySign has a fifty-two week low of $3.80 and a fifty-two week high of $10.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.39 million, a P/E ratio of -70.50 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.02.

PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. PaySign had a net margin of 17.23% and a negative return on equity of 13.31%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PAYS. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of PaySign by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 70,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of PaySign by 246.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 25,699 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of PaySign by 37,647.9% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 734,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,000 after purchasing an additional 732,252 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of PaySign by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 199,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 10,412 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of PaySign during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $123,000. 26.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PaySign Company Profile

PaySign, Inc provides prepaid card products and processing services under the PaySign brand for corporate, consumer, and government applications. The company offers various services, including transaction processing, cardholder enrollment, value loading, cardholder account management, reporting, and customer service through PaySign, a proprietary platform.

