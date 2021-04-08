Paytomat Achieves Market Capitalization of $275,537.16 (PTI)

Paytomat (CURRENCY:PTI) traded 7.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 8th. One Paytomat coin can currently be bought for about $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Paytomat has traded up 33.9% against the US dollar. Paytomat has a market capitalization of $275,537.16 and approximately $14,676.00 worth of Paytomat was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001732 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.89 or 0.00070747 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $150.66 or 0.00260646 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00005434 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $451.94 or 0.00781886 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $57,776.90 or 0.99958410 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.15 or 0.00017553 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $413.10 or 0.00714695 BTC.

About Paytomat

Paytomat’s total supply is 3,600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 166,030,078 coins. Paytomat’s official website is paytomat.com . The Reddit community for Paytomat is /r/Paytomat and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Paytomat is medium.com/@paytomat

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2017, Paytomat is a decentralized infrastructure for cryptocurrency payments with a built-in blockchain-based loyalty program. It incentivizes merchants and customers to either accept or to spend their cryptocurrency on a global scale. As a reward for being a part of Paytomat ecosystems, both merchants and customers receive corresponding assets they can use to pay within the ecosystem, set up a master node or receive various discounts and free services. The PTI token is an EOS-based cryptocurrency. It is a utility token that concedes users the right to exchange PTI tokens to PTM coins in the future. PTM coins are the medium of exchange for the Paytomat payment system. “

Buying and Selling Paytomat

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paytomat directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Paytomat should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Paytomat using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

