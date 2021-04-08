PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.40 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) will announce $0.40 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for PCB Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.40 and the lowest is $0.39. PCB Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.23 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 73.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that PCB Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.43 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.46. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.37. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover PCB Bancorp.

Get PCB Bancorp alerts:

PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $21.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.50 million. PCB Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 15.58%.

A number of research analysts have commented on PCB shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered PCB Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James upped their price target on PCB Bancorp from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised PCB Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th.

In related news, Director Sang Young Lee acquired 3,700 shares of PCB Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.70 per share, with a total value of $50,690.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Henry Kim acquired 3,000 shares of PCB Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.40 per share, with a total value of $34,200.00. Insiders bought a total of 26,104 shares of company stock valued at $334,251 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 20.95% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in PCB Bancorp by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 870,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,800,000 after buying an additional 55,049 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in PCB Bancorp by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 110,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in PCB Bancorp by 57.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 11,072 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in PCB Bancorp by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 165,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after purchasing an additional 5,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in PCB Bancorp by 192.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 43,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 28,538 shares during the last quarter. 32.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PCB opened at $14.86 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $229.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.98 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.10. PCB Bancorp has a one year low of $7.65 and a one year high of $16.43.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. PCB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.85%.

About PCB Bancorp

PCB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific City Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, and small and middle market businesses in Southern California. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit; and remote deposit capture, courier deposit services, positive pay services, zero balance accounts, and sweep accounts.

See Also: What is meant by a buy rating?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PCB Bancorp (PCB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PCB Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PCB Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.