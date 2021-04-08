PCHAIN (PI) Hits Market Capitalization of $37.27 Million

PCHAIN (CURRENCY:PI) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 8th. PCHAIN has a market cap of $37.27 million and approximately $3.44 million worth of PCHAIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PCHAIN coin can now be bought for about $0.0457 or 0.00000077 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, PCHAIN has traded up 14.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.37 or 0.00056057 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.23 or 0.00022901 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001733 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $365.00 or 0.00632039 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $48.25 or 0.00083559 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.51 or 0.00030327 BTC.

About PCHAIN

PCHAIN is a coin. Its launch date was March 29th, 2019. PCHAIN’s total supply is 1,611,546,868 coins and its circulating supply is 816,469,012 coins. The official website for PCHAIN is pchain.org . PCHAIN’s official Twitter account is @pchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . PCHAIN’s official message board is medium.com/@PCHAIN

According to CryptoCompare, “PCHAIN is the world’s first native multi-chain system supporting EVMwith original PDBFT algorithm, unified knowledge graph and smart data Oracle mechanism. PCHAIN is committed to support non-native Token smart contract calls and solve problems like improving blockchain performance, smart contracts loop not closed, rely on external data. It will make large-scale industrial applications of blockchain smart contracts possible. “

Buying and Selling PCHAIN

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PCHAIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PCHAIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PCHAIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

