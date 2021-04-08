Peercoin Price Tops $1.05 (PPC)

Peercoin (CURRENCY:PPC) traded 15.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 8th. Peercoin has a market cap of $28.16 million and approximately $684,380.00 worth of Peercoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Peercoin coin can currently be bought for about $1.05 or 0.00001806 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Peercoin has traded 67.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Peercoin Coin Profile

Peercoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 20th, 2012. Peercoin’s total supply is 26,870,171 coins. The Reddit community for Peercoin is /r/peercoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Peercoin is www.peercoin.net . Peercoin’s official Twitter account is @peercoinppc and its Facebook page is accessible here . Peercoin’s official message board is talk.peercoin.net

According to CryptoCompare, “A peer-to-peer crypto-currency design derived from Satoshi Nakamoto's Bitcoin. Proof-of-Stake replaces Proof-of-Work to provide most of the network security. Under this hybrid design proof-of-work mainly provides initial minting and is largely non-essential in the long run. The security level of the network is not highly energy-dependent thus providing an energy-efficient and more cost-competitive peer-to-peer crypto-currency. Proof-of-Stake is based on coin age and generated by each node via a hashing scheme bearing similarity to Bitcoins but over limited search space. Blockchain history and transaction settlement are further protected by a centrally broadcasted checkpoint mechanism. “

Peercoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peercoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Peercoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Peercoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

