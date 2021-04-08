Peerplays (PPY) Price Hits $0.88 on Major Exchanges

Peerplays (CURRENCY:PPY) traded up 10.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 8th. Peerplays has a market capitalization of $3.98 million and $42,056.00 worth of Peerplays was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Peerplays coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.88 or 0.00001520 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Peerplays has traded up 0.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001690 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001723 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.98 or 0.00070511 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $152.38 or 0.00262182 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00005453 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $457.04 or 0.00786368 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $58,210.80 or 1.00155956 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.34 or 0.00017799 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $408.21 or 0.00702349 BTC.

About Peerplays

Peerplays launched on April 30th, 2016. Peerplays’ total supply is 5,589,336 coins and its circulating supply is 4,501,541 coins. The Reddit community for Peerplays is /r/Peerplays and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Peerplays’ official Twitter account is @Peerplays and its Facebook page is accessible here . Peerplays’ official website is www.peerplays.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Peerplays is The Gaming Blockchain, disrupting the global gaming industry with a new paradigm of fairness, transparency, speed, and security. Peerplays uses Graphene technology and *Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) to provide the fastest, most decentralized blockchain consensus model available today. Learn more about this world-leading blockchain at www.peerplays.com. *A move to Gamified Proof of Stake (GPoS) is currently in progress. “

Peerplays Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peerplays directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Peerplays should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Peerplays using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

