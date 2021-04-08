Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC) Shares Purchased by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC) by 162.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,586 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,062 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.68% of Penn Virginia worth $1,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PVAC. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Penn Virginia by 0.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 436,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,296,000 after purchasing an additional 3,775 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Penn Virginia by 11.6% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 12,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Penn Virginia by 5.1% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 345,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,402,000 after acquiring an additional 16,850 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Penn Virginia by 147.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 345,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,515,000 after buying an additional 206,031 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Penn Virginia by 830.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 435,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,294,000 after acquiring an additional 388,991 shares during the period. 73.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Penn Virginia from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Penn Virginia currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.67.

PVAC stock opened at $13.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $206.56 million, a PE ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 3.64. Penn Virginia Co. has a 12 month low of $2.98 and a 12 month high of $20.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.49.

Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.44. Penn Virginia had a negative net margin of 52.13% and a positive return on equity of 19.99%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Penn Virginia Co. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Penn Virginia Profile

Penn Virginia Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the onshore exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States. It primarily operates wells in the Eagle Ford Shale field in South Texas. As of December 31, 2020, it had total proved reserves of approximately 126 million barrels of oil equivalent; and 532 gross productive wells, as well as owned approximately 98,300 gross acres of leasehold and royalty interests.

