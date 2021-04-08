Pennon Group (LON:PNN) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $975.75

Pennon Group Plc (LON:PNN) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 975.75 ($12.75) and traded as high as GBX 1,003.77 ($13.11). Pennon Group shares last traded at GBX 996 ($13.01), with a volume of 673,420 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.05, a quick ratio of 13.59 and a current ratio of 18.53. The company has a market cap of £4.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 946.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 975.75.

In related news, insider Gill Rider bought 1,110 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 901 ($11.77) per share, with a total value of £10,001.10 ($13,066.50). Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 1,141 shares of company stock valued at $1,030,166.

Pennon Group Plc engages in the environmental infrastructure businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of European Union, China, and internationally. The company's Water segment comprises the regulated water and wastewater services for customers in Cornwall, Devon, and parts of Dorset and Somerset; and water services in the areas of Dorset, Hampshire, and Wiltshire.

