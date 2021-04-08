PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) Major Shareholder Kurland Family Investments, Ll Sells 41,750 Shares

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) major shareholder Kurland Family Investments, Ll sold 41,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.21, for a total value of $2,513,767.50. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Kurland Family Investments, Ll also recently made the following trade(s):

Get PennyMac Financial Services alerts:

On Monday, March 22nd, Kurland Family Investments, Ll sold 41,750 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.89, for a total value of $2,625,657.50.

On Tuesday, February 23rd, Kurland Family Investments, Ll sold 41,750 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.23, for a total transaction of $2,556,352.50.

On Wednesday, February 10th, Kurland Family Investments, Ll sold 41,750 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.76, for a total transaction of $2,620,230.00.

Shares of NYSE PFSI traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $59.17. The stock had a trading volume of 820,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 979,095. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $63.45 and a 200-day moving average of $60.62. The firm has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.46 and a fifty-two week high of $70.99.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $5.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.92 by $0.05. PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 54.29% and a net margin of 42.70%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 20.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from PennyMac Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.36%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective (down previously from $75.00) on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a report on Monday, February 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut PennyMac Financial Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on PennyMac Financial Services from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PennyMac Financial Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.38.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PFSI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,726,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $244,523,000 after buying an additional 822,242 shares during the period. Senvest Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 130.7% during the 4th quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 1,341,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,999,000 after acquiring an additional 759,697 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,185,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 128.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 359,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,868,000 after purchasing an additional 201,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beach Point Capital Management LP acquired a new position in PennyMac Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth $9,531,000. 51.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PennyMac Financial Services Company Profile

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

Recommended Story: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for PennyMac Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennyMac Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.