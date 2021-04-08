Pensionfund DSM Netherlands Acquires 10,000 Shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW)

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands lifted its holdings in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) by 25.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands’ holdings in Highwoods Properties were worth $2,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FIL Ltd bought a new position in shares of Highwoods Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $3,789,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in Highwoods Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $1,526,000. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Highwoods Properties by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC now owns 175,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,935,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Highwoods Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $174,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Highwoods Properties in the third quarter valued at $2,236,000. 93.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Highwoods Properties stock opened at $43.33 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.43 and a 200-day moving average of $38.29. The firm has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.14. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.18 and a 1-year high of $45.89.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.09). Highwoods Properties had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 43.16%. The firm had revenue of $179.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Highwoods Properties, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.66%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on HIW shares. Robert W. Baird cut Highwoods Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Mizuho increased their target price on Highwoods Properties from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Highwoods Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Highwoods Properties from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.67.

About Highwoods Properties

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. Highwoods is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

