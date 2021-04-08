Pensionfund DSM Netherlands Acquires 12,000 Shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands boosted its holdings in shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) by 31.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands’ holdings in SEI Investments were worth $3,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of SEI Investments in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SEI Investments by 259.6% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 658 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of SEI Investments by 10.1% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,208 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of SEI Investments in the fourth quarter worth approximately $120,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of SEI Investments by 148.9% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,795 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

SEI Investments stock opened at $62.53 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.91, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $59.46 and its 200 day moving average is $56.40. SEI Investments has a 52-week low of $45.96 and a 52-week high of $62.77.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. SEI Investments had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 26.05%. The business had revenue of $443.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $435.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SEI Investments will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

SEIC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of SEI Investments in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of SEI Investments from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of SEI Investments in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.50 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SEI Investments has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.10.

In other news, major shareholder Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 45,951 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.51, for a total value of $2,642,642.01. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,356,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $538,096,110.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Wayne Withrow sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.98, for a total transaction of $289,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,874 shares in the company, valued at $2,369,874.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 109,994 shares of company stock worth $6,373,795. Insiders own 23.86% of the company’s stock.

SEI Investments Co engages in the provision of investment processing, investment management and investment operations platforms. It operates through the following business segments: Private Banks, Investment Advisors, Institutional Investors, Investment Managers, and Investments in New Businesses. The Private Banks segment provides outsourced investment processing and investment management platforms to banks and trust institutions, independent wealth advisers and financial advisors worldwide.

