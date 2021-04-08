Pensionfund DSM Netherlands Acquires 20,000 Shares of Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP)

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands grew its position in shares of Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) by 32.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands owned approximately 0.07% of Columbia Property Trust worth $1,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CXP. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Columbia Property Trust by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,381,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,155,000 after acquiring an additional 72,463 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Property Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,327,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of Columbia Property Trust by 55.4% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 76,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 27,392 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Columbia Property Trust by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,844,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,811,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Property Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Columbia Property Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CXP opened at $17.25 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.68. Columbia Property Trust has a 12 month low of $10.11 and a 12 month high of $17.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 3.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -345.00 and a beta of 1.31.

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.54. Columbia Property Trust had a negative net margin of 1.64% and a negative return on equity of 0.19%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Columbia Property Trust will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. Columbia Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 56.00%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Columbia Property Trust in a research note on Monday, December 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Columbia Property Trust from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Truist downgraded shares of Columbia Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Columbia Property Trust from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Columbia Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Columbia Property Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.88.

About Columbia Property Trust

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE: CXP) owns and operates Class-A office buildings concentrated in New York, San Francisco, and Washington, DC Its portfolio includes 19 properties with approximately nine million square feet. Columbia carries an investment-grade rating from both Moody's and Standard & Poor's.

Read More: Hold Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP).

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.