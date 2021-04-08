Pensionfund DSM Netherlands Acquires 20,000 Shares of Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP)

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands grew its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) by 35.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 76,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands owned 0.05% of Hudson Pacific Properties worth $2,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 114,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,740,000 after acquiring an additional 11,481 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 77,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,853,000 after acquiring an additional 4,965 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 448,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,784,000 after acquiring an additional 12,823 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 230,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,538,000 after acquiring an additional 9,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 89.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 107,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,572,000 after buying an additional 50,568 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

HPP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank downgraded Hudson Pacific Properties from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Hudson Pacific Properties from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Hudson Pacific Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.83.

HPP opened at $28.10 on Thursday. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.62 and a 12-month high of $30.97. The stock has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 200.71, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.87 and a 200-day moving average of $24.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.49). Hudson Pacific Properties had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 0.61%. The business had revenue of $203.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.80 million. As a group, analysts expect that Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.26%.

In other news, Director Jonathan M. Glaser sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total transaction of $56,020.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 110,612 shares in the company, valued at $3,098,242.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hudson Pacific Properties Company Profile

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc is a real estate company. It owns, operates, develops and acquires office, media, and entertainment properties. The company operates through two segments: Office Properties and Studio Properties. The Office Properties segment manages office properties located in California and Pacific Northwest.

