Pensionfund DSM Netherlands Acquires 30,000 Shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands grew its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) by 30.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 128,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands owned approximately 0.06% of Physicians Realty Trust worth $2,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clean Yield Group raised its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 271,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,826,000 after purchasing an additional 41,830 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,012,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 218,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,894,000 after acquiring an additional 16,287 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 145.1% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 84,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,493,000 after acquiring an additional 49,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 209,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,731,000 after acquiring an additional 5,696 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Physicians Realty Trust stock opened at $18.45 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Physicians Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $14.07 and a 12-month high of $20.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.93, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.82.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.18). Physicians Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.37% and a net margin of 20.65%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. Physicians Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 92.93%.

DOC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.70.

About Physicians Realty Trust

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

