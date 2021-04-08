Pensionfund DSM Netherlands Acquires 33,000 Shares of Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL)

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands grew its holdings in Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) by 31.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 137,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,000 shares during the period. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands owned 0.15% of Global Net Lease worth $2,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pensionfund Sabic raised its position in Global Net Lease by 15.3% in the first quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 56,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Global Net Lease in the fourth quarter worth approximately $19,769,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Global Net Lease by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 567,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,731,000 after acquiring an additional 61,702 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in Global Net Lease in the fourth quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,239,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,245,000 after purchasing an additional 100,160 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.78% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Global Net Lease from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 5th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective (up from $21.00) on shares of Global Net Lease in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.88.

Shares of GNL stock opened at $19.09 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.27 and a beta of 1.22. Global Net Lease, Inc. has a one year low of $11.85 and a one year high of $19.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21.

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.58). Global Net Lease had a net margin of 10.07% and a return on equity of 1.97%. Equities research analysts expect that Global Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 9th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.38%. Global Net Lease’s payout ratio is 86.49%.

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

