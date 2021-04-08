Pensionfund DSM Netherlands Acquires 4,000 Shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands raised its holdings in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 25.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands’ holdings in Boston Properties were worth $1,966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 269,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,513,000 after purchasing an additional 12,706 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Boston Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 23,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 125,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,836,000 after purchasing an additional 16,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Boston Properties by 770.8% during the fourth quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 55,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,202,000 after acquiring an additional 48,713 shares in the last quarter. 86.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Boston Properties alerts:

Shares of Boston Properties stock opened at $104.70 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.31 billion, a PE ratio of 16.36, a P/E/G ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.24. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.69 and a 1-year high of $110.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 7.03 and a quick ratio of 7.03.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.54). The business had revenue of $665.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $687.36 million. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 35.17%. The company’s revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 6.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.92%.

In other news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 5,000 shares of Boston Properties stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.20, for a total transaction of $526,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,786,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BXP shares. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $87.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Boston Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Boston Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Truist downgraded shares of Boston Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $87.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.69.

Boston Properties Company Profile

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

Featured Story: What is a capital gains distribution?

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.