Pensionfund DSM Netherlands Boosts Stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands raised its position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 18.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 77,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands’ holdings in Exelon were worth $3,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Exelon by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 48,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. increased its stake in shares of Exelon by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 10,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Exelon by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 8,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Exelon by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 13,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Exelon by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 7,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.59% of the company’s stock.

In other Exelon news, CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 12,239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.88, for a total value of $524,808.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,228.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXC opened at $44.95 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Exelon Co. has a one year low of $33.97 and a one year high of $46.02. The company has a market cap of $43.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.50, a PEG ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.41.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. Exelon had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The firm had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a $0.3825 dividend. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. This is an increase from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.52%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EXC. Argus raised their price target on shares of Exelon from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Exelon from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Exelon from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Exelon from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.18.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

