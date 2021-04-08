Pensionfund DSM Netherlands Boosts Stock Holdings in Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP)

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands raised its holdings in shares of Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) by 44.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 269,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,000 shares during the quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands owned 0.10% of Lexington Realty Trust worth $2,989,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Lexington Realty Trust by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,100,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $542,687,000 after purchasing an additional 2,718,151 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,368,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,017,000 after acquiring an additional 555,403 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $41,530,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,568,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,895,000 after acquiring an additional 29,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,618,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,813,000 after acquiring an additional 117,529 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

LXP stock opened at $11.46 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 19.10 and a beta of 0.63. Lexington Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $8.40 and a 12 month high of $12.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.13 and its 200 day moving average is $10.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.19. Lexington Realty Trust had a net margin of 49.72% and a return on equity of 9.57%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lexington Realty Trust will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.108 per share. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Lexington Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.75%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LXP. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Lexington Realty Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $10.50 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lexington Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 18th.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased industrial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

