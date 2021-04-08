Pensionfund DSM Netherlands Buys 10,000 Shares of Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI)

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands raised its holdings in shares of Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) by 33.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,708 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands owned about 0.08% of Office Properties Income Trust worth $1,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of OPI. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Office Properties Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Office Properties Income Trust by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Office Properties Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Office Properties Income Trust during the first quarter valued at about $95,000. 75.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on OPI shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Office Properties Income Trust from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Office Properties Income Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Office Properties Income Trust from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Office Properties Income Trust from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.60.

Shares of NASDAQ OPI opened at $28.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.47 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.76. Office Properties Income Trust has a 52-week low of $17.62 and a 52-week high of $31.58.

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($1.28). Office Properties Income Trust had a return on equity of 4.38% and a net margin of 12.20%. The business had revenue of $146.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.63 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Office Properties Income Trust will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 25th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 22nd. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.78%. Office Properties Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.61%.

OPI is a REIT focused on owning, operating and leasing properties primarily leased to single tenants and those with high credit quality characteristics such as government entities. OPI is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

