Pensionfund DSM Netherlands Buys 11,437 Shares of Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS)

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands increased its stake in Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS) by 9.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 131,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,437 shares during the period. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands owned about 0.26% of Preferred Apartment Communities worth $1,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Preferred Apartment Communities by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,523,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,074,000 after purchasing an additional 332,213 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Preferred Apartment Communities by 3,461.9% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 802,107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 779,588 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Preferred Apartment Communities by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 763,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,651,000 after purchasing an additional 63,205 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Preferred Apartment Communities by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 444,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,288,000 after purchasing an additional 49,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concorde Asset Management LLC raised its position in Preferred Apartment Communities by 3,111.8% during the 4th quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 382,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,832,000 after purchasing an additional 370,806 shares during the last quarter. 54.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:APTS opened at $10.33 on Thursday. Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.01 and a 52-week high of $10.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $516.44 million, a P/E ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04.

Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.82 by ($4.59). Preferred Apartment Communities had a negative return on equity of 11.10% and a negative net margin of 38.91%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.78%. Preferred Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is currently 51.09%.

APTS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Preferred Apartment Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Jonestrading initiated coverage on Preferred Apartment Communities in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company.

About Preferred Apartment Communities

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc (NYSE: APTS) is a real estate investment trust engaged primarily in the ownership and operation of Class A multifamily properties, with select investments in grocery anchored shopping centers, Class A office buildings, and student housing properties. Preferred Apartment Communities' investment objective is to generate attractive, stable returns for stockholders by investing in income-producing properties and acquiring or originating real estate loans for multifamily properties.

