Pensionfund DSM Netherlands Buys 20,000 Shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands boosted its holdings in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 25.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 100,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands’ holdings in PPL were worth $2,884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wright Investors Service Inc. lifted its stake in PPL by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 50,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. lifted its stake in PPL by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 67,964 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,916,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in PPL by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 31,989 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $902,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in PPL by 94.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance lifted its stake in PPL by 3.4% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 16,772 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PPL opened at $29.00 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.36 and a beta of 0.72. PPL Co. has a twelve month low of $23.71 and a twelve month high of $30.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter. PPL had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 13.76%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. Research analysts expect that PPL Co. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.415 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.72%. PPL’s payout ratio is currently 67.76%.

In other PPL news, EVP Joanne H. Raphael sold 4,589 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total transaction of $129,042.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,499,161.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gregory N. Dudkin sold 4,747 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total value of $133,485.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,232,893.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,897 shares of company stock valued at $996,674. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

PPL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut PPL to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of PPL from $29.50 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, March 19th. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of PPL in a report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of PPL from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of PPL to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PPL has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.18.

About PPL

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 418,000 electric and 329,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 530,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

