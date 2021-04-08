Pensionfund DSM Netherlands Buys Shares of 118,000 Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT)

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands bought a new stake in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 118,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,794,000. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands owned approximately 0.12% of Independence Realty Trust as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 42.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 763,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,780,000 after buying an additional 226,865 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 519,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,024,000 after purchasing an additional 69,120 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 326,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 55,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $299,000. 95.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on IRT. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Independence Realty Trust from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $12.25 to $13.25 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. BTIG Research started coverage on Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Independence Realty Trust from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.93.

Shares of Independence Realty Trust stock opened at $15.46 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 55.21 and a beta of 0.96. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.96 and a 1-year high of $15.76.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.06). Independence Realty Trust had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 4.09%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Independence Realty Trust, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.16%.

About Independence Realty Trust

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

