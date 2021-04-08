Pensionfund DSM Netherlands Buys Shares of 20,000 Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands acquired a new position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 20,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,270,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in O. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Realty Income by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,281,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,131,293,000 after buying an additional 2,031,369 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Realty Income by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,579,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $346,869,000 after purchasing an additional 92,938 shares in the last quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd grew its stake in Realty Income by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 4,533,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $281,853,000 after purchasing an additional 944,583 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Realty Income by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,404,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $273,819,000 after purchasing an additional 785,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 86.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,607,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $224,290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672,570 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

O has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Realty Income in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Realty Income from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Realty Income in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Realty Income in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Realty Income presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.80.

Shares of O stock opened at $65.70 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.12. The company has a quick ratio of 4.77, a current ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $24.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.17, a PEG ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.64. Realty Income Co. has a 52 week low of $47.68 and a 52 week high of $66.80.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.50). Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.96% and a net margin of 24.94%. The company had revenue of $418.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. Realty Income’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This is a boost from Realty Income’s previous monthly dividend of $0.23. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.94%.

Realty Income Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company<sup>Â®</sup>, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with commercial tenants.

