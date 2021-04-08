Pensionfund DSM Netherlands Grows Stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC)

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands lifted its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) by 28.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands’ holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust were worth $1,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 10.2% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 431,565 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,237,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 900.8% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 6,584,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $171,721,000 after acquiring an additional 5,926,466 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,586,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,643,000 after acquiring an additional 174,753 shares in the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,563,000. Finally, Presima Inc. grew its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Presima Inc. now owns 127,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,333,000 after acquiring an additional 4,119 shares in the last quarter. 98.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Corporate Office Properties Trust alerts:

In other news, Director Robert L. Denton sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total value of $40,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,861.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Greg J. Thor sold 3,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total transaction of $108,678.80. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities raised shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Mizuho upgraded shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $24.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Truist upgraded shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Corporate Office Properties Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.92.

Shares of NYSE:OFC opened at $27.04 on Thursday. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 52 week low of $20.93 and a 52 week high of $28.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 53.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.00.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.02). Corporate Office Properties Trust had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 3.49%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.19%.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Company Profile

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (ÂITÂ) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (ÂDefense/IT LocationsÂ).

Featured Article: What is a Swap?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Corporate Office Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corporate Office Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.