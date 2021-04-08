Pensionfund DSM Netherlands Grows Stock Holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands increased its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) by 31.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands’ holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $3,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional grew its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 73.3% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Brasada Capital Management LP grew its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 0.3% during the third quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 27,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,477,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 1,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. 87.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ARE opened at $170.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $23.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.26, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.80. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $136.52 and a 1-year high of $179.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $165.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $165.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $2.61. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 29.07% and a return on equity of 4.79%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.74 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $1.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is 62.64%.

In related news, CEO Stephen Richardson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.41, for a total transaction of $1,664,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 201,163 shares in the company, valued at $33,475,534.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James P. Cain sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.01, for a total transaction of $67,204.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $757,053.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,400 shares of company stock valued at $3,407,004. 1.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $194.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.63.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>Â®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

