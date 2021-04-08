Pensionfund DSM Netherlands Grows Stock Holdings in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI)

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands grew its holdings in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) by 137.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,350 shares during the period. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands’ holdings in Life Storage were worth $3,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Life Storage in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Life Storage in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Life Storage in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Life Storage by 181.8% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Life Storage by 92.3% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LSI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Life Storage from $85.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Life Storage from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Life Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $81.33 to $93.33 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Life Storage from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $82.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.11.

NYSE:LSI opened at $88.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $85.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a PE ratio of 27.20, a P/E/G ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.32. Life Storage, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.00 and a fifty-two week high of $89.54.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.47). The company had revenue of $166.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.41 million. Life Storage had a return on equity of 7.09% and a net margin of 25.67%. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Life Storage, Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 14th will be given a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 13th. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.67%.

Life Storage Company Profile

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

