Pensionfund DSM Netherlands Grows Stock Position in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands boosted its stake in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) by 66.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands’ holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $3,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 451,997 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $52,386,000 after acquiring an additional 41,730 shares during the period. Invenomic Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Reinsurance Group of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,612,000. Willis Investment Counsel boosted its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 84.7% in the 4th quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 101,140 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,722,000 after acquiring an additional 46,373 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 32,797 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,801,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. raised its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 9,261 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered Reinsurance Group of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $96.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. TheStreet lowered Reinsurance Group of America from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Reinsurance Group of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $135.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.56.

Shares of NYSE RGA opened at $128.76 on Thursday. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $66.99 and a 1-year high of $134.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $125.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a PE ratio of 16.36 and a beta of 1.16.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.15. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 5.43% and a net margin of 3.64%. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Reinsurance Group of America’s payout ratio is 20.97%.

About Reinsurance Group of America

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

