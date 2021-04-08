Pensionfund DSM Netherlands Has $1.18 Million Holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ)

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands raised its position in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) by 35.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 76,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands’ holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust were worth $1,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in RLJ. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in RLJ Lodging Trust in the third quarter worth $101,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in RLJ Lodging Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $118,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in RLJ Lodging Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $194,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in RLJ Lodging Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $223,000. 87.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RLJ stock opened at $15.91 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.46 and a beta of 2.16. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 1 year low of $7.22 and a 1 year high of $17.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 4.84 and a quick ratio of 4.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.89.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.26). RLJ Lodging Trust had a negative net margin of 38.79% and a negative return on equity of 10.73%. As a group, analysts expect that RLJ Lodging Trust will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. RLJ Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.97%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on RLJ shares. Compass Point upgraded RLJ Lodging Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised RLJ Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. RLJ Lodging Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.83.

RLJ Lodging Trust Company Profile

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio consists of 103 hotels with approximately 22,570 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

