Pensionfund DSM Netherlands Has $1.38 Million Stock Position in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG)

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands decreased its stake in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) by 57.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 26,484 shares during the period. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands’ holdings in SL Green Realty were worth $1,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 3,478.8% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 87,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,115,000 after acquiring an additional 85,266 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in SL Green Realty by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,945,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in SL Green Realty during the fourth quarter worth $73,939,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in SL Green Realty by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 454,992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,108,000 after buying an additional 69,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. boosted its stake in SL Green Realty by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 14,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $861,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.58% of the company’s stock.

SL Green Realty stock opened at $72.36 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. SL Green Realty Corp. has a 12-month low of $35.16 and a 12-month high of $77.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.62, a P/E/G ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.72.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.87. SL Green Realty had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 19.32%. The business had revenue of $190.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 7.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a mar 21 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.3033 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a yield of 4.8%. SL Green Realty’s payout ratio is 52.00%.

SLG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $55.00 to $58.25 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $49.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on SL Green Realty from $49.00 to $63.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. SL Green Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.77.

In related news, President Andrew W. Mathias sold 5,928 shares of SL Green Realty stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $385,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of December 31, 2020, SL Green held interests in 88 buildings totaling 38.2 million square feet.

