Pensionfund DSM Netherlands Has $1.64 Million Position in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC)

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands cut its holdings in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) by 42.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 28,000 shares during the period. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands’ holdings in American Campus Communities were worth $1,640,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ACC. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in American Campus Communities by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,191,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $692,505,000 after buying an additional 356,895 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in American Campus Communities by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,507,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $192,765,000 after purchasing an additional 274,639 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments purchased a new position in American Campus Communities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $163,849,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in American Campus Communities by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,343,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,223,000 after acquiring an additional 13,713 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in American Campus Communities by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,486,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,596,000 after acquiring an additional 62,249 shares during the period. 96.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ACC opened at $44.20 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.67, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.91. American Campus Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.43 and a 12 month high of $46.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.84 and its 200 day moving average is $40.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.37). American Campus Communities had a return on equity of 2.50% and a net margin of 8.14%. The firm had revenue of $232.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American Campus Communities, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 28th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 27th. This is an increase from American Campus Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%. American Campus Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 77.69%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI cut shares of American Campus Communities from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of American Campus Communities from $49.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of American Campus Communities from $38.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of American Campus Communities from $38.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Campus Communities from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.57.

American Campus Communities Profile

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

