Pensionfund DSM Netherlands Has $2.30 Million Stake in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS)

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands raised its stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) by 394.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,586 shares during the period. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands owned approximately 0.06% of QTS Realty Trust worth $2,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pensionfund Sabic boosted its stake in QTS Realty Trust by 371.8% during the 1st quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 16,514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 13,014 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in QTS Realty Trust by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 961,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,487,000 after purchasing an additional 26,538 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in QTS Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,815,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in QTS Realty Trust by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 602,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,281,000 after purchasing an additional 16,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in QTS Realty Trust by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 8,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the last quarter.

Get QTS Realty Trust alerts:

NYSE:QTS opened at $64.16 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of -173.40 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $61.89 and its 200 day moving average is $62.55. QTS Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.91 and a 12 month high of $72.60.

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.88). QTS Realty Trust had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 1.83%. Research analysts predict that QTS Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a boost from QTS Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. QTS Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 76.05%.

In other QTS Realty Trust news, CEO Chad L. Williams sold 7,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.03, for a total transaction of $487,169.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 168,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,110,603.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John W. Barter sold 10,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total transaction of $678,050.61. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,304,117.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,758 shares of company stock worth $2,232,921 in the last three months. Insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on QTS shares. Raymond James upgraded QTS Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of QTS Realty Trust from $72.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of QTS Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of QTS Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of QTS Realty Trust from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.72.

QTS Realty Trust Profile

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 7 million square feet of owned data center space throughout primarily North America and Europe. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.

Read More: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for QTS Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QTS Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.