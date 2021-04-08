Pensionfund DSM Netherlands Has $2.65 Million Stock Holdings in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands raised its holdings in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) by 29.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 131,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands’ holdings in Brixmor Property Group were worth $2,650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Alexandria Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 59.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 360,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,224,000 after purchasing an additional 135,124 shares in the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 35,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 442,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,331,000 after purchasing an additional 21,545 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 534,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,243,000 after purchasing an additional 6,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 21,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 4,630 shares in the last quarter. 98.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BRX opened at $20.62 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.27. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.30 and a 12-month high of $21.33. The firm has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.91 and a beta of 1.63.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.25). Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 14.75%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. Brixmor Property Group’s payout ratio is currently 45.03%.

BRX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist increased their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brixmor Property Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Bank of America upgraded Brixmor Property Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $17.00 to $18.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Brixmor Property Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.63.

In other Brixmor Property Group news, CFO Angela M. Aman sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $63,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,744,128. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Brixmor Property Group Profile

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 395 retail centers comprise approximately 69 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

