Pensionfund DSM Netherlands Has $2.83 Million Stock Position in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA)

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands lifted its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) by 32.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 162,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands owned about 0.08% of Sabra Health Care REIT worth $2,825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SBRA. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 86.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 23.5% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT during the third quarter worth about $141,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT during the third quarter worth about $151,000. 88.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SBRA has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised Sabra Health Care REIT from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Sabra Health Care REIT from $14.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Mizuho cut Sabra Health Care REIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sabra Health Care REIT presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.08.

In related news, Director Michael J. Foster sold 6,000 shares of Sabra Health Care REIT stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total transaction of $104,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $743,685.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of SBRA stock opened at $18.32 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.65 and a 12-month high of $18.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.55 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.83 and its 200 day moving average is $16.66.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.24). Sabra Health Care REIT had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 4.15%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.55%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.52%.

As of September 30, 2020, Sabra's investment portfolio included 425 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 287 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 64 Senior Housing communities (ÂSenior Housing – LeasedÂ), (iii) 47 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (ÂSenior Housing – ManagedÂ) and (iv) 27 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one asset held for sale, one investment in a direct financing lease, 19 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) one construction loan and (iii) 17 other loans), six preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 158 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

