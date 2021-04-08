Pensionfund DSM Netherlands Has $2.84 Million Stock Holdings in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands raised its holdings in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 20.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands’ holdings in Henry Schein were worth $2,839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HSIC. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Henry Schein in the third quarter worth $2,516,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 3.1% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 0.7% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 107,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,294,000 after buying an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 10.1% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 22,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after buying an additional 2,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 11.3% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 17,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after buying an additional 1,761 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Henry Schein stock opened at $68.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.77 billion, a PE ratio of 16.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $65.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.78. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.30 and a 52-week high of $74.89.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. Henry Schein had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 11.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. Analysts predict that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Henry Schein news, Director Deborah Derby purchased 760 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $66.22 per share, with a total value of $50,327.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Henry Schein from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Henry Schein from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of Henry Schein in a research report on Monday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Henry Schein currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.71.

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.

