Pensionfund DSM Netherlands Has $2.84 Million Stock Holdings in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands raised its holdings in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 20.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands’ holdings in Henry Schein were worth $2,839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HSIC. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Henry Schein in the third quarter worth $2,516,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 3.1% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 0.7% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 107,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,294,000 after buying an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 10.1% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 22,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after buying an additional 2,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 11.3% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 17,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after buying an additional 1,761 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.73% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Henry Schein stock opened at $68.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.77 billion, a PE ratio of 16.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $65.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.78. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.30 and a 52-week high of $74.89.
In other Henry Schein news, Director Deborah Derby purchased 760 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $66.22 per share, with a total value of $50,327.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Henry Schein from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Henry Schein from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of Henry Schein in a research report on Monday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Henry Schein currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.71.
Henry Schein Profile
Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.
