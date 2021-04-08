Pensionfund DSM Netherlands Has $3.01 Million Holdings in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands boosted its holdings in shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) by 33.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands’ holdings in CubeSmart were worth $3,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 1.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $755,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Counsel boosted its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 2.2% during the third quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 20,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $679,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 0.8% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 71,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,325,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 13,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,996 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the period. 99.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CUBE shares. Raymond James cut CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on CubeSmart from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded CubeSmart from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on CubeSmart from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.20.

In related news, CEO Christopher P. Marr sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $375,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 475,314 shares in the company, valued at $17,824,275. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE CUBE opened at $39.50 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04. CubeSmart has a fifty-two week low of $23.24 and a fifty-two week high of $39.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a PE ratio of 45.93, a PEG ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 0.27.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.20). CubeSmart had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 24.83%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CubeSmart will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.47%.

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

