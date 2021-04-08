Pensionfund DSM Netherlands Has $3.04 Million Holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands increased its holdings in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 54.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,000 shares during the quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands’ holdings in Kellogg were worth $3,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of K. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Kellogg by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in Kellogg by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 50,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,132,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Security National Trust Co. increased its holdings in Kellogg by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 2,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in Kellogg by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 9,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in Kellogg by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 13,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. 86.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kellogg stock opened at $63.67 on Thursday. Kellogg has a 52 week low of $56.61 and a 52 week high of $72.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.40, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.92.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 41.23% and a net margin of 8.80%. Research analysts forecast that Kellogg will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 1st. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.87%.

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.66, for a total transaction of $4,971,646.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 500,001 shares of company stock valued at $29,460,060 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on K shares. Piper Sandler cut Kellogg from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Kellogg from $67.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Kellogg from $75.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Kellogg from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Kellogg from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.83.

About Kellogg

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

