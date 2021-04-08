Pensionfund DSM Netherlands Has $3.24 Million Holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands increased its stake in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 32.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,000 shares during the period. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands’ holdings in The Kroger were worth $3,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC grew its stake in The Kroger by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC grew its stake in The Kroger by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 57,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Cairn Investment Group Inc. grew its stake in The Kroger by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Cairn Investment Group Inc. now owns 78,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,493,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC grew its stake in The Kroger by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 70,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,238,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in The Kroger by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 6,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. 84.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America lowered The Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $40.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on The Kroger from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered The Kroger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $43.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on The Kroger from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays lowered The Kroger from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.29.

In other news, SVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 5,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.84, for a total value of $188,518.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 121,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,357,391.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Clyde R. Moore sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.89, for a total value of $518,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 132,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,292,485.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 73,730 shares of company stock worth $2,708,071 in the last ninety days. 1.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:KR opened at $37.15 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.36. The Kroger Co. has a 12-month low of $30.01 and a 12-month high of $42.99.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $30.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.79 billion. The Kroger had a return on equity of 27.26% and a net margin of 2.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. The Kroger’s payout ratio is 32.73%.

The Kroger Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

