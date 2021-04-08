Pensionfund DSM Netherlands Has $3.28 Million Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands boosted its holdings in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 16.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands’ holdings in The Allstate were worth $3,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in The Allstate during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of The Allstate in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Allstate in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Allstate in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of The Allstate in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Allstate stock opened at $116.38 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $112.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.80. The Allstate Co. has a 1-year low of $84.97 and a 1-year high of $118.30. The company has a market cap of $35.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.16, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.81.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $5.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.81 by $2.06. The firm had revenue of $11.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.43 billion. The Allstate had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 10.68%. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.13 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 12.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were paid a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. This is an increase from The Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.06%.

ALL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on The Allstate from $126.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Barclays increased their price target on The Allstate from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut The Allstate from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup increased their price target on The Allstate from $128.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on The Allstate in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $127.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.27.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

