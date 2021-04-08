Pensionfund DSM Netherlands Has $3.41 Million Stock Holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands grew its position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 16.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands’ holdings in McKesson were worth $3,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in McKesson by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,201,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,252,560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563,696 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in McKesson by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,210,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,413,000 after buying an additional 112,979 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of McKesson during the 4th quarter worth about $318,658,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of McKesson by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,576,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,161,000 after acquiring an additional 64,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of McKesson by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,027,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,683,000 after acquiring an additional 38,397 shares during the last quarter. 85.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered McKesson from a “b” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of McKesson from $219.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Cowen upped their price target on shares of McKesson from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $178.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of McKesson from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. McKesson currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.31.

McKesson stock opened at $193.26 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.71, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. McKesson Co. has a 12 month low of $125.65 and a 12 month high of $198.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $184.13 and its 200-day moving average is $173.54.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $4.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.47. McKesson had a return on equity of 45.52% and a net margin of 0.95%. The firm had revenue of $62.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.81 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 16.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 1st. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.24%.

McKesson announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 2nd that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other McKesson news, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 9,057 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $1,675,545.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $194,435. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 5,510 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.38, for a total value of $1,010,423.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,492,810. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,527 shares of company stock valued at $3,783,616 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions, International, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

