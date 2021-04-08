Pensionfund DSM Netherlands Increases Holdings in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands grew its holdings in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) by 32.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 330,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,000 shares during the period. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands’ holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $2,838,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 107,569,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $908,965,000 after acquiring an additional 6,157,541 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Annaly Capital Management in the fourth quarter worth approximately $120,432,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,776,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,260,000 after buying an additional 45,636 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 0.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,394,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,529,000 after buying an additional 52,458 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,649,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,741,000 after purchasing an additional 338,567 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NLY shares. Argus started coverage on Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Annaly Capital Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.50 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.06.

Shares of Annaly Capital Management stock opened at $8.69 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.29 and a 1 year high of $9.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.07.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. Annaly Capital Management had a negative net margin of 20.12% and a positive return on equity of 13.27%. The company had revenue of $432.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $443.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.13%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.00%.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

