Pensionfund DSM Netherlands Increases Stock Holdings in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI)

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands raised its stake in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) by 34.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands owned 0.09% of National Health Investors worth $2,841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NHI. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of National Health Investors during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Health Investors during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of National Health Investors by 23.5% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Health Investors during the fourth quarter worth approximately $183,000. Finally, Shayne & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Health Investors during the fourth quarter worth approximately $214,000. Institutional investors own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

Get National Health Investors alerts:

National Health Investors stock opened at $74.17 on Thursday. National Health Investors, Inc. has a one year low of $44.27 and a one year high of $78.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 13.13 and a current ratio of 13.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $72.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.52. The company has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.41 and a beta of 0.88.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.19). National Health Investors had a net margin of 56.94% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The business had revenue of $81.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.22 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. National Health Investors’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that National Health Investors, Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $1.102 dividend. This represents a $4.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.18%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho lowered shares of National Health Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Truist raised their target price on shares of National Health Investors from $69.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Truist Securities increased their price target on National Health Investors from $69.00 to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on National Health Investors from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. National Health Investors currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.40.

National Health Investors Profile

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

See Also: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for National Health Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Health Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.