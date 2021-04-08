Pensionfund DSM Netherlands Increases Stock Position in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN)

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands boosted its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) by 31.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 211,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands owned 0.12% of Brandywine Realty Trust worth $2,729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 23.5% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 40.3% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 70.4% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 11,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 4,727 shares during the period.

Get Brandywine Realty Trust alerts:

BDN stock opened at $12.93 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Brandywine Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $7.89 and a twelve month high of $14.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.43. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.39, a PEG ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 1.20.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.26). Brandywine Realty Trust had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 54.61%. The company had revenue of $126.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.88%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 53.15%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from $9.50 to $10.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from $9.50 to $10.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Brandywine Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.31.

Brandywine Realty Trust Company Profile

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Austin and Washington, DC markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 175 properties and 24.7 million square feet as of December 31, 2020 which excludes assets held for sale.

Recommended Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.