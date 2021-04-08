Pensionfund DSM Netherlands Invests $1.53 Million in Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM)

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands acquired a new stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 91,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,533,000. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands owned approximately 0.32% of Plymouth Industrial REIT at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PLYM. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 60.9% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 549.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 4,178 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 66.2% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 54.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 6,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,447 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 1,389.2% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 10,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 9,738 shares during the period. 70.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Plymouth Industrial REIT stock opened at $17.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $483.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.45 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.74. Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.35 and a 1-year high of $17.48.

Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.64). Plymouth Industrial REIT had a negative return on equity of 9.96% and a negative net margin of 13.35%. Equities analysts expect that Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.65%. Plymouth Industrial REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.40%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PLYM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.40.

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc is a vertically integrated and self-managed real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single and multi-tenant industrial properties located in secondary and select primary markets across the United States. The Company seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth that enable the Company to leverage its real estate operating expertise to enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning and disciplined capital deployment.

