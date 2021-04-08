Pensionfund DSM Netherlands Invests $3.06 Million in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands purchased a new position in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 650 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,062,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pensionfund Sabic purchased a new stake in shares of NVR during the first quarter worth approximately $2,026,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in NVR by 164.0% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 1,914 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,809,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in NVR in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in NVR by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 757 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,129,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NVR in the fourth quarter worth $367,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.07% of the company’s stock.

NVR stock opened at $4,776.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a current ratio of 6.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.00. NVR, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,660.00 and a fifty-two week high of $4,874.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4,629.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4,307.23.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The construction company reported $76.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $79.82 by ($2.89). The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. NVR had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 33.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $64.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NVR, Inc. will post 229.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVR announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, December 14th that allows the company to repurchase $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to purchase up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other NVR news, insider Eugene James Bredow sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,520.00, for a total value of $4,520,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,253,520. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,500.00, for a total value of $2,083,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 575 shares in the company, valued at $2,587,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on NVR. Zacks Investment Research cut NVR from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $3,968.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on NVR in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $5,450.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on NVR in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $5,290.00 target price on shares of NVR in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4,977.20.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers, and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

