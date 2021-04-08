Pensionfund DSM Netherlands Invests $3.13 Million in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands bought a new position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $3,126,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Waters during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new stake in Waters during the third quarter valued at $43,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Waters during the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Waters during the fourth quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Waters during the fourth quarter valued at $100,000. 91.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WAT. TheStreet raised Waters from a “c” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut Waters from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $235.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Waters from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Cleveland Research raised Waters from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised Waters from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $225.27.

WAT stock opened at $296.35 on Thursday. Waters Co. has a 52-week low of $171.38 and a 52-week high of $304.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $275.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $247.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.97.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.76. Waters had a net margin of 22.61% and a negative return on equity of 349.31%. The company had revenue of $786.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $711.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Waters Co. will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.31, for a total transaction of $421,296.00. Also, Director Joann A. Reed sold 4,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.39, for a total transaction of $1,343,894.01. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,358,912.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Waters Company Profile

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

