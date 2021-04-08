Pensionfund DSM Netherlands Makes New $3.11 Million Investment in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands purchased a new position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 23,000 shares of the game software company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,114,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EA. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in Electronic Arts by 881.0% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 206 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its holdings in Electronic Arts by 81.3% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 223 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 72.9% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 230 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the third quarter worth about $39,000. 87.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EA opened at $142.01 on Thursday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52-week low of $104.65 and a 52-week high of $150.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $135.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $40.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.92.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The game software company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 23.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.52 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 2nd. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 14.29%.

In other news, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 5,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.75, for a total value of $817,081.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,293 shares in the company, valued at $7,151,067.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Matthew Bilbey sold 330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.73, for a total value of $45,120.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $833,095.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 111,710 shares of company stock valued at $16,312,390. 0.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. MKM Partners boosted their price target on Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $133.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $127.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $138.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Electronic Arts has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.23.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

